Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler News: Leads Blue Coats with 34 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Chandler logged 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 40 minutes during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 125-122 win over the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Chandler came alive in the second half, when he scored 20 of his game-high 34 points (including 11 points in the fourth quarter), which also tied a G League season high that he set Nov. 29 against the College Park Skyhawks. It's been an up-and-down G League season for the 2022 second-rounder out of Tennessee, who is averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 threes over 34.7 minutes per game in the G League, though he's connecting on just 29.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

Kennedy Chandler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kennedy Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kennedy Chandler See More
Memphis Grizzlies Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Author Image
Alex Barutha
September 29, 2022
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
NBA
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2022
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
NBA
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 20, 2022