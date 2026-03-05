Kennedy Chandler News: Leads Blue Coats with 34 points

Chandler logged 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 40 minutes during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 125-122 win over the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Chandler came alive in the second half, when he scored 20 of his game-high 34 points (including 11 points in the fourth quarter), which also tied a G League season high that he set Nov. 29 against the College Park Skyhawks. It's been an up-and-down G League season for the 2022 second-rounder out of Tennessee, who is averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 threes over 34.7 minutes per game in the G League, though he's connecting on just 29.2 percent of his three-point attempts.