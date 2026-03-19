Kennedy Chandler News: Leads offense in win

Chandler accrued 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 141-124 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Chandler led the way for the visitors with an unusual production of six three-pointers during Wednesday's clash. He achieved his best scoring tally since March 4 and his second-best figure of the regular season, in which he's now averaging 15.3 points and 8.9 assists per game.