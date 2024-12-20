Kennedy Chandler News: Leads Raptors 905 with 18 points

Chandler tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and five assists over 28 minutes Thursday during the G League Raptors 905's 120-103 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Chandler led his squad in scoring and showcased his efficiency, needing only 10 attempts from the field to do significant damage. The 22-year-old has now put up 10 or more points in six of seven December appearances, and he's reached the 20-point threshold in two of those matchups.