Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler News: Leads team in assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:34pm

Chandler tallied zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and 10 assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Chandler led the Raptors 905 in assists during Tuesday's loss despite coming off the bench. Chandler is averaging 11.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 22.8 minutes across his 16 appearances this season.

