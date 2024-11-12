Kennedy Chandler News: Leads team in points scored

Chandler played 35 minutes Monday during the Raptors 905's 122-117 loss to College Park and tallied 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Chandler led the team in both points scored and blocks in the loss to the Skyhawks. The 22-year-old is off to a hot start this season, as he has now scored 25 points in back-to-back outings.