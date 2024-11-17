Kennedy Chandler News: Logs four steals

Chandler posted 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds during Sunday's 131-113 loss to the Go-Go.

Despite his struggles from the floor, Chandler was able to make an impact on the game through his distributing and defense, posting a team-high in assists and a game-high in steals. Chandler has recorded double-figures in scoring in all four G League appearances this season.