Kennedy Chandler News: Playmaking effort Thursday

Chandler (illness) recorded three points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block during 37 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Chandler bounced back to a starting spot after missing one contest due to an illness and finished with the most assists in the game against Maine. Other than that, he had a weak shooting performance but managed to log plenty of minutes on the floor, making it clear that he's ready to play his usual role going forward.

