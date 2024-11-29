Kennedy Chandler News: Posts efficient shooting line

Chandler produced 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, three steals and one block over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 121-114 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Chandler enjoyed a strong performance, knocking home 75.0 percent of his attempts from the field while also pacing his team in assists. He's been impressive in his last two matchups by reaching the 20-point threshold in each while dishing out 19 total dimes.