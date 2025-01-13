Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler News: Reaches 20-point mark in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Chandler tallied 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes Monday during the G League Raptors 905's 121-117 win against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Chandler led his squad in bench scoring and finished second behind his teammate A.J. Lawson, who turned in a 26-point night. Chandler has now reached the 20-point threshold in two of seven G League Regular Season appearances.

Kennedy Chandler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now