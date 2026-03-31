Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler News: Reaches free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 8:27am

Chandler became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Jazz expired.

Utah will have the ability to sign Chandler to a second 10-day contract or a rest-of-season deal, and if the team intends to retain him, he'll likely finalize a new contract ahead of Wednesday's game against Denver. Over the course of his 10-day deal, Chandler saw extensive playing time for a Utah squad that's been ravaged by injuries. Over his six appearances, the 23-year-old point guard shot 43.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from downtown while averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes.

Kennedy Chandler
 Free Agent
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