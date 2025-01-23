Kennedy Chandler News: Scores 20 points off bench

Chandler finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, five assists and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Chandler averaged 18.3 points per game in the Tip-Off Tournament, and while he hasn't been able to replicate those numbers in the regular season, his average of 13.4 points per game remains solid. The former Tennessee standout has scored in double digits in seven of his 10 regular-season contests, including three of the last four.