Kennedy Chandler News: Scores 26 points Friday

Chandler logged 26 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes Friday during the Raptors 905's 129-109 loss to Westchester.

Chandler led the team in both points scored and assists during Friday's loss in addition to shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. The 22-year-old has now surpassed 20 points scored in four of his last five outings and six times total this season.