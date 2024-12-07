Kennedy Chandler News: Scores 26 points Friday
Chandler logged 26 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and a steal across 35 minutes Friday during the Raptors 905's 129-109 loss to Westchester.
Chandler led the team in both points scored and assists during Friday's loss in addition to shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. The 22-year-old has now surpassed 20 points scored in four of his last five outings and six times total this season.
Kennedy Chandler
Free Agent
