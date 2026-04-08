Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler News: Scores career-high 31 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Chandler produced 31 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 loss to the Pelicans.

Although he didn't start this game, Chandler logged 43 minutes and set multiple career-high marks. The Jazz are giving him an extended look to close out the season and he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes over his last four games.

Kennedy Chandler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kennedy Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kennedy Chandler See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago