Kennedy Chandler News: Scores career-high 31 points
Chandler produced 31 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 loss to the Pelicans.
Although he didn't start this game, Chandler logged 43 minutes and set multiple career-high marks. The Jazz are giving him an extended look to close out the season and he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes over his last four games.
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