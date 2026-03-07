Kennedy Chandler News: Secures double-double in loss

Chandler notched 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Friday's 132-120 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Chandler put in a fine effort in playmaking and defensive duties in addition to his scoring production Friday. The double-double increased his season tally to 17, which represents the best figure on the squad and seventh in the G League. He'll look to remain one of the most reliable contributors of assists in the competition if he retains significant playing time in the future.