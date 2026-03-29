Kennedy Chandler News: Solid bench contribution in defeat
Chandler registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 24 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 loss to the Suns.
Chandler had an opportunity to shine thanks to uninspired performances from Elijah Harkless and Cody Williams. After failing to catch on with Memphis last season, Chandler has found his way into a role with Utah's parent club due to the injuries throughout the Jazz's roster. He's averaged 14.5 points and an encouraging 7.2 assists over five games, and he may play his way into a full-time contract next season if he keeps putting up solid numbers.
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