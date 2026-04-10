Kennedy Chandler News: Starting Friday

Chandler is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Friday.

The Jazz are down several players for Friday's game and opted to insert Chandler into the starting lineup minutes before the 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff. The 2022 second-rounder is coming off a career performance against the Pelicans on Tuesday, when he played 43 minutes and finished with 31 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two three-pointers in a 156-137 loss.