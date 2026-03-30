Kennedy Chandler News: Starting versus Cleveland
Chandler will start Monday's game against Cleveland.
The Jazz are down Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring) and Elijah Harkless (hamstring), so Chandler is needed to make the first start of his career. The 23-year-old has played well in five appearances with Utah this season, averaging 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.8 minutes per contest.
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