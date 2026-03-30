Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler News: Starting versus Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:32pm

Chandler will start Monday's game against Cleveland.

The Jazz are down Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring) and Elijah Harkless (hamstring), so Chandler is needed to make the first start of his career. The 23-year-old has played well in five appearances with Utah this season, averaging 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.8 minutes per contest.

Kennedy Chandler
Utah Jazz
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