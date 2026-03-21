Kennedy Chandler News: Thrives in season debut
Chandler registered 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 loss to the 76ers.
Chandler stepped on an NBA court for the first time since the 2022-23 season, when he appeared in 36 games as a member of the Grizzlies, but he certainly left a good impression in this contest. He signed a 10-day deal with the Jazz on Friday, and if he performs like that over the course of the contract, he could find a way to stay with the Jazz until the end of the 2025-26 season at least.
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