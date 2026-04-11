Kennedy Chandler News: Time in Utah ends

Chandler became a free agent Saturday after his second 10-day contract with the Jazz expired.

Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Chandler saw ample involvement while Utah has been without several key players due to injury. While appearing in each of the Jazz's last 11 games, Chandler averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest and shot 44.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from downtown. Though Utah has the option to retain Chandler on a rest-of-season deal, the 23-year-old guard doesn't look as though he'll be re-signed ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Lakers. Instead, Shams Charania of ESPN relays that the Jazz intend to sign guard Hayden Gray to a two-year deal to take over Chandler's vacated roster spot.