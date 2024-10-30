Kenrich Williams Injury: Heads to G League for practice
The Thunder assigned Williams (knee) to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Williams is still ramping up after undergoing right knee surgery in September, so he'll presumably be joining the Blue for practice time after G League training camps opened earlier this week. The Thunder haven't indicated when the veteran forward might be ready to make his 2024-25 debut.
