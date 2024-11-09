Kenrich Williams Injury: Not playing Sunday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday to participate in practice and was called back up on the same day. He won't make his 2024-25 regular-season debut Sunday as he continues to work his way back from right knee surgery. Williams' next chance at suiting up will be against the Clippers on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now