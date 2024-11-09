Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams Injury: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Thunder recalled Williams (knee) from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams seems to have just been sent down to the G League to participate in practice. While Williams has yet to make his season debut while recovering from right knee surgery, his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Golden State.

