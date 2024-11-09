Kenrich Williams Injury: Recalled to NBA
The Thunder recalled Williams (knee) from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams seems to have just been sent down to the G League to participate in practice. While Williams has yet to make his season debut while recovering from right knee surgery, his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Golden State.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now