Kenrich Williams Injury: Sent to G League
The Thunder assigned Williams to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams has missed the Thunder's first nine contests in 2024-25 while recovering from right knee surgery. Although it's unclear whether Williams is set to practice or play in a game in the G League. Regardless, the 29-year-old big man appears to be progressing well in his recovery.
