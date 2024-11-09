Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams Injury: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Thunder assigned Williams to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams has missed the Thunder's first nine contests in 2024-25 while recovering from right knee surgery. Although it's unclear whether Williams is set to practice or play in a game in the G League. Regardless, the 29-year-old big man appears to be progressing well in his recovery.

