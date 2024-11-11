Kenrich Williams News: Available to play

Williams (knee) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Williams has a chance to make his 2024-25 debut after recovering from knee surgery. He'll need a ramp-up period before he's capable of playing major minutes, but the Thunder could carve out a spot for Williams in the frontcourt rotation right away with Chet Holmgren suffering a hip fracture in Sunday's loss to the Warriors that will sideline him for at least eight weeks.