Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 4:59pm

Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the 76ers on Wednesday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams has started in the Thunder's last two games, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday while Jaylin Williams and Dillon Jones enter the starting five. Williams has scored 10 points in three of his last eight games, though he's also scored zero points in four of those contests.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
