Kenrich Williams News: Benefits from expanded role
Williams logged 15 points (7-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to the Nuggets.
The Thunder were down nearly all of their starters, so Williams logged over 30 minutes for the first time since the 116-106 loss to San Antonio on Feb 4. With Oklahoma City looking to stay healthy, Williams may see more minutes until the end of the regular season, although he will likely return to a limited role during the playoffs.
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