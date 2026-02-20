Kenrich Williams News: Coming off bench Friday
Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Nets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams started in the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break against the Bucks on Feb. 12, when he played 23 minutes and finished with nine points, eight rebounds and one assist. He'll revert to the bench for Friday's contest due to the return of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 317 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 317 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2260 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 5260 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 28268 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More