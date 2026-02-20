Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Nets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams started in the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break against the Bucks on Feb. 12, when he played 23 minutes and finished with nine points, eight rebounds and one assist. He'll revert to the bench for Friday's contest due to the return of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf).

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
