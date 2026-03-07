Kenrich Williams News: Drops 13 points in win
Williams closed Saturday's 104-97 victory over Golden State with 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.
Williams logged a handful of extra minutes, scoring in double figures for just the second time in his past nine games. As Oklahoma City continues to manipulate its rotation, Williams should be able to maintain a backend role. With that said, fantasy managers should view him as nothing more than a schedule-based streaming option.
