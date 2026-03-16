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Kenrich Williams News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Thunder's 116-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Williams has now failed to play in both of the last two contests, with the recent returns of Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein from extended absences seemingly bumping the veteran forward out of the rotation. The Thunder will likely call upon Williams to play some spot minutes when multiple key players are sitting out due to injury, but he'll face an even more difficult path to playing time once Jalen Williams (hamstring) returns to the mix.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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