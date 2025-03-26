Kenrich Williams News: Fares well as starter

Williams finished Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Kings with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes.

Williams moved into the starting lineup Tuesday with Aaron Wiggins (Achilles), Cason Wallace (knee) and Jalen Williams (hip) all on the shelf. As the Thunder look to keep their key players fresh for the postseason, it's possible Williams earns more opportunities like the one he got Tuesday evening. He's difficult to trust in fantasy when the Thunder are at full strength, however.