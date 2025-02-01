Kenrich Williams News: First double-double of season

Williams amassed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 victory over the Kings.

It was the first double-double of the season for Williams, who started the second half for the injured Cason Wallace (shoulder) and submitted season-high outputs with his 18 points and 13 rebounds during Saturday's rout. The 30-year-old had gone scoreless in three of his last seven outings prior to Saturday, though. That said, Williams remains difficult to trust in most fantasy leagues going forward despite Saturday's eruption.