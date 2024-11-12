Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Gets limited run in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Williams (knee) played six minutes off the bench in Monday's 134-128 win over the Clippers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist.

Williams had missed the Thunder's first 10 games of the season while completing his recovery from knee surgery, but he returned Monday to provide a healthy body for an injury ravaged Oklahoma City frontcourt. Head coach Mark Daigneault didn't turn to Williams for major minutes, however, as he instead relied heavily on small-ball lineups, including a starting five featuring the 6-foot-5, 211-pound Jalen Williams at center. Kenrich Williams could see his playing time pick up in the games to come, but the Thunder are still likely to rotate a number of different players at center until Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) likely makes his return in late November or early December to bring more stability at the position.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

