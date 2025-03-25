Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Joins starting lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Williams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder are opting for a bigger frontcourt against Sacramento, as Williams is replacing Alex Caruso in the first unit. Over four starting appearances in 2024-25, Williams has averaged 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
