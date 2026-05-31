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Kenrich Williams News: Just four minutes in Game 7 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Williams closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over four minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams averaged 16.7 minutes per game off the bench in the three games prior to Saturday's elimination contest. However, he saw just four minutes of action in Game 7 as Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault opted to shorten his rotation. Williams' playing time fluctuated during the 2025-26 campaign, both in the regular season and playoffs. Whether he's back in Oklahoma City depends on whether the Thunder exercise Williams' team option for the 2026-27 season, which is valued at $7.16 million. If he does return, then he'll likely operate in a reserve role behind Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Williams (hamstring).

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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