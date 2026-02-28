Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Left out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 127-121 overtime win over the Nuggets.

The Thunder welcomed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) back from a nine-game absence Friday, and his return along with the game being tightly contested throughout left no room in the rotation for Williams. The veteran forward had previously appeared in each of Oklahoma City's previous 33 contests, averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.3 minutes. While Williams should be first in line to rejoin the rotation if Oklahoma City is down a key player at any point moving forward, his path to steady playing time will only become more blocked once the likes of Ajay Mitchell (ankle/abdomen) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) return to the mix.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
68 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
268 days ago