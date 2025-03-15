Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Moving to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Williams is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder will tweak their frontcourt for this matchup, and Williams will get a starting nod due to the absences of players such as Aaron Wiggins (illness), Jalen Williams (hip) and Chet Holmgren (rest). This will be Williams' third start of the season.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
