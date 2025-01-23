Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Pedestrian effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Williams produced six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss to Dallas.

While Williams put forth a pedestrian effort Thursday, his recent uptick in playing time is worth noting. Over his last seven games, the veteran forward has averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 points and 0.7 assists in 17.0 minutes. Even though Williams should remain a candidate for additional reserve minutes in Oklahoma City's frontcourt while starting center Isaiah Hartenstein sits on the shelf with a calf injury, the former is shooting just 27.8 percent from the floor during this span and could stay hard-pressed to muster much fantasy relevance.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
