Kenrich Williams News: Plays just 10 minutes

Williams posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over the 76ers.

With Alex Caruso back in the rotation after a lengthy absence, minutes will be hard to come by for Williams. He's been pretty quiet in his limited minutes in January as well, as he's shooting 36.4 percent from the field over his last seven appearances.