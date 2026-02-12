Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Running with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will re-join the starting lineup after coming off the bench in three consecutive matchups. He should be in line for an increase in opportunities Thursday with Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
