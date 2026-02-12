Kenrich Williams News: Running with first unit
Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will re-join the starting lineup after coming off the bench in three consecutive matchups. He should be in line for an increase in opportunities Thursday with Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 39 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 39 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2252 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 5252 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 28260 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More