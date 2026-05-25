Kenrich Williams News: Sees big workload in loss
Williams finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
With the Thunder getting blown out early, Williams saw his largest workload of the postseason. Prior to Sunday's game, Williams had just 19 total minutes across seven postseason appearances to his name.
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