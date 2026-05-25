Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Sees big workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Williams finished with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

With the Thunder getting blown out early, Williams saw his largest workload of the postseason. Prior to Sunday's game, Williams had just 19 total minutes across seven postseason appearances to his name.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenrich Williams See More
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
56 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
90 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
111 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
111 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
154 days ago