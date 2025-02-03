Kenrich Williams News: Starting Monday vs. Milwaukee
Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Bucks on Monday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to the absences of Jalen Williams (wrist) and Cason Wallace (shoulder). Williams is coming off a double-double performance against the Kings on Saturday, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 22 minutes.
