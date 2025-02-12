Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headshot

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Ejected against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Caldwell-Pope has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Mason Williams of SI.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope wasn't happy with foul calls made by the referees in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, resulting in receiving two technical fouls and being ejected. The Magic was already shorthanded with Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) ruled out for this game, making Orlando that much thinner in the backcourt.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Orlando Magic
