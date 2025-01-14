Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headshot

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Caldwell-Pope (knee) was able to practice Tuesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After missing Sunday's game against the 76ers with a sore knee, Caldwell-Pope is trending in the right direction. For Wednesday's game against the Bucks, fantasy managers will be hoping to see at least a probable tag. The guard has been hot in January, hitting 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Orlando Magic
