Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headshot

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets due to left hamstring soreness.

Caldwell-Pope is in danger of missing the second leg of Orlando's back-to-back Thursday due to a sore left hamstring. With Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) deemed doubtful, Anthony Black and Cole Anthony could operate as Orlando's starting backcourt if Caldwell-Pope is downgraded to out.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now