Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Leaves early with knee injury

Caldwell-Pope won't return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left knee.

Caldwell-Pope logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 11 minutes before departing. The veteran swingman's next shot to return to action comes Sunday against the 76ers. Caleb Houstan started the second half of Friday's contest and should see additional minutes in Caldwell-Pope's stead for the remainder of the game.