Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Not playing Sunday vs. Sixers
Caldwell-Pope (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Caldwell-Pope injured his left knee during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Bucks. He was initially deemed probable for Sunday's game, but he was downgraded to questionable before eventually being ruled out. Caldwell-Pope's next chance to play will be Wednesday against Milwaukee. Caleb Houstan will enter the Magic's starting lineup due to Caldwell-Pope's injury.
