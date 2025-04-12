Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headshot

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Caldwell-Pope (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Caldwell-Pope missed Friday's win over Indiana due to a right knee strain. He could be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale since the Magic are locked in as the seventh seed in the East. Gary Harris and Cole Anthony would stand to see an increase in playing time if Caldwell-Pope is sidelined.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Orlando Magic
