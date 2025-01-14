Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Uncertain for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 12:46pm

Caldwell-Pope (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After missing Sunday's game against the 76ers with a strained left knee, Caldwell-Pope practiced Tuesday but remains uncertain about suiting up for the Magic on Wednesday. If the veteran swingman cannot play, Caleb Houstan should continue to ride with Orlando's starting lineup against the Bucks but offer limited fantasy appeal outside of three-pointers. Houstan has averaged 6.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.0 threes in 24.8 minutes over five games as a starter this season.

