Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Won't return in 2025-26
The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Caldwell-Pope underwent surgery to address the misalignment of his right pinky finger and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.
Caldwell-Pope is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season and holds a $21.6 million player option for 2026-27. He'll finish this season with averages of 8.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per contest across 51 regular-season games (14 starts). Cam Spencer, Walter Clayton (calf) and Jahmai Mashack are candidates to see an uptick in minutes due to Caldwell-Pope being sidelined for the rest of the campaign.
