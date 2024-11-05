Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Delivers four steals in loss

Caldwell-Pope contributed six points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 102-86 loss to Oklahoma City.

Caldwell-Pope continues to be a non-factor on the offensive end, although once again chipped in decent defensive contributions. The Magic signed Caldwell-Pope during the offseason to bolster their perimeter scoring while adding to their already strong defensive presence. To this point, he has somewhat lived up to expectations on the defensive end. As for the offensive end, they would love for him to show a little more aggression.